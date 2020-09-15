‘We have cried, we have laughed’: Neetu Kapoor wishes Riddhima on birthday





Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned 40 today and on her D-day, Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter in the most adorable way. Riddhima stood by her mother’s side post her father’s demise. She has been a strong pillar of her mom and since April, she has been with Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu said that Riddhima stood by her after Rishi Kapoor’s death in April. “In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness,” she wrote on Instagram.

Riddhima responded, “Love you mostest ma.” She also shared the picture with Neetu on her own Instagram account and captioned it, “Love & only love.”

Kareena Kapoor also wished her cousin Riddhima on her birthday by sharing a throwback picture with grandfather Raj Kapoor.

She captioned the image, “Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.”

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed Raj Kapoor, holding his granddaughters – Kareena and Riddhima - Karisma stands next to him. Riddhima commented, “Awwww Thank you Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan love you.”

Karisma also commented on the photo, “Bebo can you please wake up ? Oh that goes for me too #family #Repost @kareenakapoorkhan with @get_repost Sister sledge Happy birthday beautiful Ridz.” Malaika Arora joked how the two “ate n passed out.”

While wishing the birthday girl, Karisma shared pictures from last night’s birthday celebration and wrote: “Happy 40th birthday ! so glad we got to celebrate with you ! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #birthdaywishes #family #cousins #happybirthday #familytime.” The picture had Alia Bhatt, cousin Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa, Riddhima and Kareena.