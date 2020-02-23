We had been trying for second child for five years, Shilpa Shetty





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child on February 15, 2020 and the ecstatic mother confirmed and she and her husband Raj Kundra were trying for second child for five years.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said, “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.”

Shilpa thanked her team for helping her prepare for the arrival of Samisha. She said, “They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February.”

She spills the beans on naming her daughter Samisha, “I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter.” Shilpa in her Instagram announcement had written, “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Announcig her baby's birthday, Shilpa wrote on Instagram,“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”