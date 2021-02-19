'We got Shahrukh!': Preity Zinta teases Aryan Khan at IPL auction





Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was present at the IPL auction today with Juhi Chawla’s daughter and both the young hearts stole the show. Preity Zinta, the co-owner Punjab Kings got some big-budget purchases such as Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), and Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore). One of the attractions of the auction of Punjab Kings is Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan.

Preity Zinta, teased Bollywood King Khan’s son Aryan, who filled his father’s space by saying, "We got Shahrukh".

In 2019, cricketer Shahrukh Khan, had told Timesofindia.com how he would react if he get to meet the actor. “If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling nervous at first but I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction".

Fans reacted to Preity’s shout."Finally She got him after Dil se, Kal Ho Na ho and Kabhi Alvida na Kehna..." one fan reacted. "Veer zara mil gaye," wrote another.

Aryan Khan was present at the auction with Juhi Chawal’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. Juhi took to Twitter, and spoke proudly of the moment. "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders," she wrote.