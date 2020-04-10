We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood, Neha Kakkar





Noted playback singer Neha Kakkar, who delivered some foot-tapping numbers like Garmi, Aankh marey, O saki, Dilbar and Kala chashma among many others revealed that they do not get paid for singing in movies.

The 31-year-old singer says they hardly ever get paid in the film industry. "We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows," Neha told IANS. The 31-year-old added: "I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn't have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don't pay."

On the work front, Neha will feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka". The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian language. The Russian vocals are given by Ekaterina Sizova.