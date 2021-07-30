We did not have a single penny left with us, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents





Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee's parents are relentlessly fighting for their daughter’s justice in court and in the process, they are left with no money.

Speaking about their financial crunch, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor’s parents said they left penniless and they are forced to live in a single-room house.

"After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case,” Pratyusha's father, Shankar Banerjee, told Aaj Tak in Hindi.

"We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans," he added. He said that his wife is working at a child care centre, while he's writing stories. He stressed that he won't give up on Pratyusha.

Three months after Pratyusha’s death, her boyfriend and live-in partner Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. He claimed that Pratyusha was 'deeply disturbed and frustrated' due to the 'constant interference of her parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee'.

After the incident, Rahul had moved on in life. He has been married to actor Saloni Sharma for two years. "After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I'm still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I'm standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain," he told a leading daily.