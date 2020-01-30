Watch ‘Bhoot The Haunted Ship’ teaser: Vicky Kaushal will scare you





The teaser of ‘Bhoot The Haunted Ship’ is released and it is really scary and will give you goosebumps. The teaser showed Vicky Kaushal inside a deserted ship and as he follows a tail of blood-soaked hand prints on the wall of the ship, he saw his face on the wall and gets surprised and as he gets closer to his face, the numerous hands captured him against the wall.

The ‘Bhoot’ series will have three installments and it is the first one.

Sharing it, Karan Johar, the film’s producer, wrote: ”The fear will swallow you whole! Watch out, TRAILER DROPS ON MONDAY! #BhootTrailer3rdFeb”.

The film stars Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film’s first poster was shared in June last year. It showed Vicky screaming as he peeps out of what appears to be the window of a ship, with blood strains on the broken glass panes. A hand with huge nails grabs his jaw. The film has been directed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh and has been jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan.

The film was due to release on November 15, 2019 but was shifted to February 21, 2020 to accommodate Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Making the announcement, Karan had written: “The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news .”

On?Thursday, Vicky shared two new posters of the film. Sharing one, he wrote: “Look under the bed...fear awaits!Tune back here at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip. The horror-thriller also features Ashutosh Rana in a prominent role.

On?January 28, Karan had shared a spooky short video with the caption, “The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side...a new era begins at @DharmaMovies as we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #[email protected]”