Was molested at the age of 3: Fatima Sana Shaikh





Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has made a shocking revelation about her life. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of three.

The ‘Dangal’ actress also disclosed that she was told that she will get a break in Bollywood through sexual favours. "I was molested when I was five years old. No... I was three years old. So, you understand how deep sexism goes. It's a battle we fight on every day basis. It's a battle every woman, every minority person fights every day. And I hope that our future is better. I have hope in our future."

"I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason. But I feel that there are a lot of struggles that a lot of people are facing apart from this industry and sexism is very much relevant and it exists in every industry," Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled her casting couch experience.

The actress further added, “There is a stigma around the whole sexual abuse issue, which is why women don't open up about being exploited in life. But I hope, today the world changes. There is more awareness and education about it. Pehle toh yehi kaha jaata tha that don't speak about it. People will think about it differently."

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Netflix movie Ludo and has Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in the pipeline.