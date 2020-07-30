Was living with Sushant Rajput, left on June 8: Rhea Chakraborty tells Court





Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of cheating, blackmailing and dragging Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. She moved to court and that she was living with the actor for a year but on June 8th just six days before the actor committed suicide, she left his house and shifted to her house. The actress said that Sushant was under medication for depression.

The late actor’s father KK Singh has filed FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna.

In the First Information Report, Mr Rajput contended that his son lost his movie contracts and developed depression after he met Ms Chakraborty.

"When Rhea knew my son had mental health issues she did not stand by him, she took away all the papers and left my son alone which pushed his to suicide," Ms Chakraborty, he also alleged, had threatened to destroy his career when he wanted to start organic farming in Coorg.

"I tried many times to reach out to my son and talk to him but Rhea and her associates and family members did not allow me to talk to my son," his complaint said.

Rhea Chakraborty wants the case to be investigated by Mumbai police. She believed that Mumbai police can probe the matter well than Bihar police.