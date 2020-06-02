Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19





Late Bollywood composer Wajid Khan’s mother Razina Khan tested positive for coronavirus.

An ABP News reported, “Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for Covid-19 later.”

The source added, “Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted Covid-19 after she came in contact with other coronavirus patients at the hospital.”

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame breathed his last due to kidney failure and coronavirus. He was laid to rest at Versova cemetery Monday afternoon with only 20 close ones in attendance.

“He was buried around 1pm. Because of the lockdown and Covid issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present,” a source close to the musician told PTI.