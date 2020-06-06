Wajid Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest, says family





Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away on June 1st. his family has not issued a statement clarifying the cause of Wajid Khan’s demise.

"Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection," the statement read.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts," it concluded.

Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their shock and grief over the demise of the talented music composer of the industry.