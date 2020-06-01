Wajid Khan Funeral: Brother Sajid Khan, Aditya Pancholi, family bids teary adieu





In the wee hours of Monday, Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away. He died at 42 due to kidney failure and coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer was rushed to Surana Hospital, Chembur after his condition deteriorated.

“He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. His kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Wajid's good friend and music composer Salim Merchant told ABP News.

He was laid to rest at Versova Cemetery. His brother, companion and partner Sajid Khan and other family members bade tearful adieu to Wajid. Among his friends, Aditya Pancholi, Aalim Hakim and Salman Khan’s friend Nadeem were among others present at the crematorium.

Arbaaz Khan took to his Twitter to mourn the death of Wajid Khan. He wrote, “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare.”

Bollywood celebrities from Priyanka Chopra to Amitabh Bachchan took to their social media handle to express condolence.