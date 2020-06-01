Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Priyanka, Salman, Amitabh, Akshay Kumar express grief





Noted Bollywood music director Wajid Khan breathed his last on Sunday due to renal infection and coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities expressed grief and shock over the sudden demise of the music maestro. He was 42.

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor and many others took to their social media handle to pay tribute.

Salman Khan tweeted, "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace."

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7”

Salim Merchant tweeted, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”.

Harshdeep Kaur wrote on Twitter, “Extremely sad to hear about @wajidkhan7 ji… Gone too soon!! May god bless his soul”

Sona Mohapatra posted on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge & he was so kind & generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned & sad.”

“Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can’t believe Wajid and I will never speak again,” Vishal Dadlani said via Twitter.

Earlier, Mr Bachchan had tweeted: "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan. A bright smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and in condolence" while Akshay remembered Wajid Khan as "Talented and ever-smiling" in his tweet. "An irreplaceable loss for the music industry," wrote Anil Kapoor in his condolence tweet.