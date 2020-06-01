Wajid Khan did not die of COVID-19, Salim Merchant





This morning, we woke up to the sad news of Bollywood noted music composer Wajid Khan’s death.He passed away in the wee hours of Monday morning. He was cremated today atVersova Cemetery. The 42-year-old singer was rushed to Surana Hospital, Chembur after his condition deteriorated. He had previous record of kidney ailment and also underwent kidney transplant few months ago. It is reported that Wajid Khan died of kidney failure and Covid-19. However, his good friend Salim Merchant refuted the rumour of Wajid passing away due to coronavirus.

During his latest chat with Bombay Times, Merchant said, “We all know that he was sick and unwell for a while now but still his demise was a complete shocker. Wajid did not die of COVID-19. There have been false news floating around since last night. It is very sad that his kidney infection got worse and it got the better of him ultimately. He had multiple problems, it went to his throat, he was a diabetic and he had other health problems too that he finally succumbed to.”

Speaking about his kidney problem Salim said, “Wajid had a kidney problem but fortunately, Lubna, his sister in law, Sajid's wife, donated her kidney to Wajid. They are a very close-knit family and this was around six-seven months ago. Though the transplant was successful, he wasn't keeping too well. What happened was that Sajid and Wajid became very busy working on the music of Dabangg franchise and he exerted himself a lot. Eventually, he caught up with kidney infection.”

Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their shock and grief over the demise of Wajid Khan.