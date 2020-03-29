Waiting to go home to my kids, Kanika on testing Covid-19 for fourth time





Kanika Kapoor pens an emotional note after testing novel coronavirus positive for the fourth time. She took to her Instagram and wrote,"Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family miss them!"

For the fourth consecutive time, singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested coronavirus positive. She is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Her family is worried as she is not responding to treatment.

A family member said, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

However, doctors at the hospital stated that Kanika’s condition was stable.

Kanika had a travel history which she had hidden. On March 9, Kanika returned from London and attended four functions. The guests who partied with the singer were also tested. She has also been booked for her negligence. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Kanika had posted about testing positive, which she deleted later, “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care.”

She also complained about the poor hygiene condition of her cabin which was totally denied by the hospital staff.