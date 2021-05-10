Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar





Veteran actors Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh and Helen are having a blast as they are holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar.

The three yesteryears actors and thick friend are having the best time of their lives by vacation in the island. The trio are revising their old memories when they used to work together.

Filmmaker Tanujj Garg on his Instagram handle shared the fun-filled picture of Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen recreating Dil Chahta Hai moment.

“If ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we’re left with when we’re old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates,” he wrote.

Fans and celebrities showered love on the veterans. Divya Dutta expressed, “I love them” while Ram Kamal Mukherjee tagged the trio as “Rockstars.” A fan wrote, “One of my favourite pictures in a long long ime. There is such a joy and cheer and power in it.” One of thee Instagram users commented, “Beauty at its best! Warmed the cockles of my heart.” Many of the users paid tribute the actors’ elegance and gave a shout out to their bond.