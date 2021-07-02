Vrinda Dawda, husband Bhavin blessed with a baby boy





‘Dil Dostii Dance’ actress Vrinda Dawda blessed with a baby boy. She welcomed her first child with husband Bhavin on June 30.

Vrinda shared the big news with her fans with a video. She wrote, "Week 40 : June 30’ 2021 : Our Due Date.. the wait is finally over, we welcomed our lil one into the world and life made sense the moment we saw the baby."

The video showed Vrinda and Bhavin dressed completely in white and bursting a blue balloon. The actress further clarified that the video was shot before her delivery. She said, "obviously we did not know the gender of the baby, so this was shot a while back in both BLUE and PINK concept to give the big announcement."

On June 1, Vrinda has revealed that she is pregnant and surprised her family with the same. She wrote, "Pregnancy Reveal Reaction. Announcing the pregnancy news is so exciting! I knew I couldn’t wait to see the reaction on @mikibhavin’s face, our parent’s and all of the family members when i let them know that we were going to have a baby."

Since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos of her pregnancy journey.