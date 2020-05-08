Vizag Gas Leak: Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan express grief





At least 11 people were killed and 1000 have fallen sick and taken to hospital after gas leaked from the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state. Bollywood celebrities from Anushka Sharma to Hrithik Roshan expressed grief over the incident.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Saddened by the tragic gas leak incident in Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong."

Anushka Sharma expressed shock and offered condolences to the families of those deceased. The ‘PK’ actress wrote, "Shocked to hear about the gas leak at Visakhapatnam. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased”.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims. #VizagGasLeak.".

Varun Dhawan offered prayers by writing, "The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga#Deeply saddened & disturbed by this horrific incident. Condolences to the families of the people who are no more and I hope the affected people recover at the earliest. Please everyone pray for #VizagGasLeakage affected people

Shraddha Kapoor, The news about the #VizagGasLeak is so heartbreaking. Prayers and strength for all those affected.