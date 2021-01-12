Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva arrested in drug case





Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in an alleged sandalwood drugs case. He was arrested in Chennai on Monday night. Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva was on run since a FIR was lodged at Cottonpet Police Station on September 4.

In a statement, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “In the Cottonpet drug case, absconding accused Aditya Alva has been arrested. Continuous search and enquiry was conducted, got information and arrested him in Chennai yesterday night.”

A source was quoted saying, "Alva has been staying in Chennai since then. But he was leaving Chennai every now and then. We did not know where he was going. We received a tip-off that he is coming back to Chennai and we acted immediately and picked him up."

The source also reportedly revealed, "He hasn't given out anything till now during inquiry, in Custody police will question him more."

In the past, actor Vivek Oberoi's home in Mumbai was raided by Bengaluru Police while searching for Aditya Alva. NDTV had quoted Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru police saying, “Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.”

Alva, reportedly, used to organise parties at his residence where drugs were being consumed. He had moved to court and quashes all the allegations filed against him.