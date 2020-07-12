Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya, Aaradhya a speedy recovery





Bollywood actor and former boyfriend of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished the actress and her daughter Aaradhya a speedy recovery.

“Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family,” Vivek wrote on Sunday night tweet while retweeting a news article on Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis.

In a separate tweet, he also wished Amitabh and Abhishek a speedy recovery too. “Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care,” he wrote.