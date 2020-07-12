Vivek Oberoi wishes Aishwarya, Aaradhya a speedy recovery
Bollywood actor and former boyfriend of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished the actress and her daughter Aaradhya a speedy recovery.
“Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family,” Vivek wrote on Sunday night tweet while retweeting a news article on Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis.
In a separate tweet, he also wished Amitabh and Abhishek a speedy recovery too. “Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care,” he wrote.Vivek and Aishwarya made headlines when they have worked together in ‘Kyun Hogaya Na’ and started dating each other. However, their love story did not last long and they parted ways in a publicized manner. After split, Aishwarya found love in Abhishek Bachchan and both after a brief period of dating tied the knot. Vivek Oberoi too settled down and both leading a happy married life today.