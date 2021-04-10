Vivek Oberoi receives first dose of covid vaccine





Actor Vivek Oberoi is the latest Bollywood actor to get vaccinated. The ‘Saathiya’ actor today received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself getting vaccinated at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Along with the video, he wrote, "First dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A big thank you and my warmest appreciation to all the frontline workers, our #Warriors for taking up this entire process seamlessly with utmost care. I would request everyone to not delay their safety and please get vaccinated (according to the age segregation) Let's defeat the virus together!"

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi is currently working on his home production, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the acting debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.



