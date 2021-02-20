Vivek Oberoi booked by Mumbai police





Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been booked by Mumbai police for riding bike with wife Priyanka Alva on Valentine’s day night without helmet. Vivek shared a video of bike ride after which he has been penalised Rs 500.

As per a report in PTI, ‘the FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act,’ the official said.

After the video was shared, even fans called out the actor for not wearing a helmet. One said, "Sir were a helmet safety first” while another one wrote, “Please wear a helmet next time you ride.” Coming back to Vivek’s video, Vivek is also seen riding his brand-new motorbike with his wife without wearing either a helmet or face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day! What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!”

Earlier, a police official had told Indian Express, "An FIR has been registered against actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting public health safety rules mandated by the government which makes it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face-mask as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the actor in this matter.”

Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet and a mask."