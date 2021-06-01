Vishal Dadlani confirms not returning to ‘Indian Idol 12’





Music composer-singer and one of the judges of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’ Vishal Dadlani confirmed that he is not returning to judge ‘Indian idol 12’. The 12th season of the show saw Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar as the judges of the show but for quite sometime Vishal is not seen on the judge seat. Sometimes back, Neha and Himesh make appearance but they also now not seen. Currently, the show has bene judged by Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir.

When the second wave of Covid-19 started, the shooting schedule has been shifted to Daman.

Now, when Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back on the show, a reporter asked Vishal about his absence from ‘Indian Idol 12’. He confirmed that he is not coming back on the show. The singer told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn’t want to take a risk with their health. He confirmed he will not that he will not return to the show, “Not till the quasi lockdown is done with.”

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan supported Dadlani’s decision. He said, “Vishal shifted to Lonavala last year and he has shifted with his parents. He didn’t want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back to potentially infect his parents as he is being extra careful because of his parents. I completely support that. If you have doubt then you should go with your instincts especially during these times.”

It is expected that after Neha and Himesh’s re-entry as judges, the TRP may show a rise.