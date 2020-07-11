Virat Kohli showers love on Anushka Sharma’s bikini photoshoot





Doting husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli is full of hearts for actress Anushka Sharma’s bikini photoshoot.

Recently, the ‘Sultan’ actress took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of her hot photoshoots in bikini. Anushka Sharma looks too hot in the photoshoot. In the picture, the actress looks stunning in a printed black bikini teamed up with a sleeveless yellow crochet shrug.

Anushka’s husband Virat is smitten by his wife’s hot avatar and he dropped a few heart emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma produced the highly acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series ‘Paatal Lok’ followed by Netflix supernatural drama ‘Bulbbul’. About her sabbatic from acting, the actor had told Grazia in an interview, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”