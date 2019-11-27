Virat Kohli shares cute vacation picture with Anushka Sharma





Virat Kohli has shared a cute throwback adorable picture from their Bhutam vacation in which the couple is seen on a mountain trek.

Virat posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But [email protected]” The two can be seen on a mountain trek. Anushka is seen walking ahead of Virat as they are surrounded by natural beauty.

Within minutes, the picture got over 3 lakh ‘likes’ and many favorable comments were posted by fans on the comment section. One wrote, “couple goals” whereas another wrote, ”Cute couple Virushka”. One more fan wrote, “You are so close to nature @anushkasharma @virat.kohli.” Another commented, “Wo sab to thik he sirf outside off stump wala line sambhal lena bhaiya.”

Recently, Anushka welcomed Virat who returned from Kolkata test match with a big hi and big hug.