Virat Kohli shares cute pic of wife Anushka, daughter Vamika





On the occasion of International Women’s Day, ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared an adorable glimpse of wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The picture showed the new mommy cradling her newborn daughter.

Virat Kohli captioned the post, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them.” The cricketer spoke about the experience of seeing the birth of a child and understanding the true strength and divinity of women. He added, “It's because they are way stronger than us men.” Virat wished Anushka, saying, “Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother.” He concluded, “And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

Soon after the baby’s birth, the parents requested media to respect their privacy and not to click Vamika’s pictures. They made this special request by sharing a gift hamper to media.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” the note read.

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” it added.

On January 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” read the Indian skipper's post.