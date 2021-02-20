Virat Kohli reveals he suffered depression, lauds wife Anushka Sharma





Noted cricketer Virat Kohli revealed that he suffered depression. There was a point in his life when he felt that he is the loneliest guy in the world. He recalls the period and lauds his wife Anushka Sharma, who helped him to get out of the situation.

In a recent podcast with Mark Nicholas, before the match, Virat said, "She (Anushka) has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation." The Indian batsmen added that Anushka, due to being a star, has also received a lot of negativity and hence, she has been able to understand him and his situation better. He even said that he would have lacked clarity in life if Anushka was not there. He said, "And to be able to have a life partner that understands exactly what you are thinking, feeling and what you are going through, I do not quite know if I would have had that clarity if she was not in my life.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika. After the child's birth, the cricketer took to his Instagram to announce that they are blessed with a baby girl, his post reads, “We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)."