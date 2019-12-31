Virat Kohli is in love with ‘Cute’ Anushka Sharma





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed 2020 in Switzerland and the couple explored some wonderful places and locked the sweet memories in their lenses.

Calling his wife and the actress the best photographer, Kohli shared a snap and captioned it, “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you @anushkasharma.”

The cricketer also shared a cute picture of his wifey making cute face. He captioned it “How can I not love this cute thing.”

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her gazing at the sun. Captioning it, “Gazing at 2020.”

The couple celebrated New Year with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The group had a whale of time together in the foreign land. Anushka Sharma shared a group photo captioning, ‘Happy New Year’ with star and heart emojis.

The three handsome dudes dressed almost in a similar married, black pant, white shirt and black coat. Anushka dazzled in a thigh-high slit metallic dress while Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a all white fairy dress with ruffled sleeves. Natasha looked cute in a simple mini dress.

Anushka and Virat strikes a pose and they looked awesome together. while Kareena posed with Saif and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Few pictures and videos from the inside celebration was also shared. Saif, Kareena, Anushka, Virat and Varun wished everyone a very happy new year.



