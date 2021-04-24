Virat Kohli blows a kiss to Anushka, makes cute gesture for daughter





After completinghis half-century at the IPL against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night, ace cricketer Virat Kohli blew a kiss towards wife Anushka Sharma who was sitting in the pavilion and made a special gesture for his daughter Vamika.

Fans as well as Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma shared videos of Virat making baby rocking motion on the social media handle.

Anushka and Vamika have joined Virat for IPL 2021 matches secured by bio-bubble. Pictures of Vamika travelling with her parents were clicked at the airport. A few days ago, while talking about how his life has changed after the birth of their daughter, the doting father said, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly.”

In February, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika.