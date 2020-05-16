Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s wedding portrait in living room goes viral





Unknowingly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s marriage portrait in their living room has gone viral. It so happened when the ‘Pari’ actress shared picture of her watching ‘Paatal Lok’. The wedding portrait is quite funny and it is a caricature of the two.

Sharing a picture from her living room on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin.”

The actor can be seen settling in front of the TV for the show and laughing at the camera. What caught the maximum attention is the sketch of Anushka and Virat’s wedding portrait kept on the slab below the TV.

Anushka’s fans couldn’t stop from commenting on the funny wedding portrait. A fan wrote, “The photo below the TV set.” Another commented, “Woh nice caricatures, awww.” One more wrote, “Shaadi ka tasveer mast hai (the wedding picture is awesome).”

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in a private wedding ceremony in Italy in the presence of close family members and friends.

Speaking about the film, ‘Pataal Lok’, it is being produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, 'Paatal Lok' released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.