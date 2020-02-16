Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Valentine’s Day post is pure love





On Valentine’s Day, married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s shared a romantic photo. The couple looked adorable together.

The photo was posted from New Zealand. Stealing free time from India-New Zealand series, Virat spends some quality time with his wifey.

Virat posted the picture on Instagram with a cat emoji. While the cricketer sports a plain black tee, Anushka dressed in white is seen hugging him from the side.

Their fans showered love on them and it crossed more than 1 million ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan reacted, “Goals.” Another wrote, “You people define what love looks like and how a relationship should be. #virushka.” One more commented, “Cutest couple” while another called then, “King and Queen.”

The ‘PK’ actress also shared several pictures and videos from her New Zealand trip. She shared a glimpse of turmeric coffee, ducks in the lake and flora and fauna of the exotic place.