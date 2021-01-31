Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma shares baby girl pic, names her ‘Vamika’





New parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally shared the first glimpse of their baby girl and also at the same time revealed her little one’s name. She will be lovingly called, ‘Vamika’.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share the first picture of their little one, the picture is too adorable, it showed Anushka holding their baby daughter and Virat standing next to her and gazing at their bundle of joy with smile.

She captioned the image, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika ?? has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive ???? but our hearts are SO full ?? Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy ????.”

No sooner the new mommy shared the first picture, the couple’s friends welcomed Vamika to the world.

While Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Lots of love to little Vamika”, Jwala Gutta tweeted, “Congratulations Anushka <3.”

Chef Chinu welcomed Vamika and wrote, “It’s a beautiful world!”

Ishaan Khatter, Hardik Pandya, Vaani Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy and Neeti Mohan among others dropped heart emojis on Anushka Sharma’s picture.

On January 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” read the Indian skipper's post.