Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ring in New Year with Hardik, Natasa





Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated New Year with cricketer Hardik Pandya, his wife Natasa Stankovic and few other friends. Virat Kohli shared picture with his friends clicked at the dining table.

Virat, who returned from Australian tour on paternity leave for wife’s delivery shared picture of celebrating New Year with friends tweeted, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021”.

Virat and Anushka will welcome their first child in January and the 'PK' actress said that she will return to work in May.