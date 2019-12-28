Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pose in a snow-clad mountains in Gstaad





2019 has been wonderful for cricketer Virat Kohli in professional and personal front and it definitely called for a big celebration. The Indian cricketer headed to Gstaad with his better half and actress Anusha Sharma and shared picture from their vacay.

Virat shared couple of pictures with Anushka on his Instagram account in the beautiful snow-clad mountains. In the photos, the cricketer is seen wearing a military green winter jacket and pants with grey sneakers and black gloves. While Anushka donned an orange winter tracksuit with black gloves and grey sneakers. The couple posed happily.

Apart from Virat and Anishka, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are also vacationing in Switzerland. Moreover, Varun Dhawan is also holidaying with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Swiss Alps.

Earlier, when Virat was asked about his favourite company for a long drive, he said, "My wife would be the perfect companion." The Indian skipper further shared, "We have not been able to go on long drives recently because times have been hectic. When we do get time, we go on holidays mostly. Maybe when I spend more time in the city, (am) more at home, we will find places to go for long drives."

Kohli added, "I think the highways are a good place to get on for long drives and see where you want to go. You don’t really think where you want to go for a long drive. You just get into the car and find a long stretch which is neverending and just keep going. When you are done, just turn back and head home. That is the idea."