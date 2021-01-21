Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma clicked for the first time post baby’s birth





New parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made first public appearance post the birth of their baby girl. The couple was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out of their residence for doctor’s visit. The new mommy thanked paparazzi for respecting their request. The couple welcomed their first child in on January 11.

While Anushka Sharma was dressed in blue denim shirt and matching denim jeans, Virat was seen in a black shirt and black pants. Both donned white masks.

After the birth of their daughter, Virat and Anushka wrote to paparazzi, requesting them to respect the privacy of their child, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they had added.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after dating for few years tied the knot in 2017. On January 11, Virat Kohli announced the good news of the child’s birth, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.











