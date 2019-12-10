Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wish each other on 2nd anniversary





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated second year of togetherness and the couple wished each other in the most adorable way.



To wish Virat, the actress borrowed a quote from Victor Hugo and paired it with a lovely picture from their wedding. The post reads, "'To love another person is to see the face of God' - Victor Hugo". "The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it."

Virat Kohli’s anniversary wish for Anushka is filled with true love. Sharing a lovely picture with his wife, he wrote, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realize that everyday , you have just one feeling, gratitude” followed by heart emoji.

During an interview with Elle magazine, Anushka Sharma opened up how is life after marriage. She was quoted her as saying: “Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working round the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation.”

She talked about Virat’s qualities and what attracts her more about him. “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It’s so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along,” she said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017 in the presence of close family members and friends.

Happy wedding anniversary to Viruksha!