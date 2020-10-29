Viral Video: Virat Kohli asking pregnant Anushka if she had food





A new video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has gone viral. The video showed the cricketer husband asking his pregnant wife Anushka Sharma if she had her food. The video is wining hearts and is doing all the round on net.

In response, Anushka gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. The ‘Pari’ actress is seen in Anushka was seen in an all-red outfit with a deep V-neckline paired with a large gold hoop earring. The preggers accompanied her husband to Dubai for the IPL matches. She is always spotted at the stadium cheering for her hubby and RCB team.

The video showed the cute relationship that the couple shares.

In August, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media handle to announce baby’s arrival in January. The couple is going to become parents in January.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.