Viral Video: Shahrukh Khan spotted shooting at Mannat





A video has gone viral in which superstar Shahrukh Khan was spotted shooting at the balcony of his bungalow, Mannat.

Though it is not known for what project he is shooting for, the excitement of his fans is definitely very high to see King Khan back in action again. “After so long,” wrote a fan. “King of bollywood wish him luck in next movie,” wrote another.

Shahrukh Khan sports plaid black shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. He is seen doing some pose including his iconic open-arms pose. His team is also present.