Jaya Bachchan brutally trolled for pushing a man in roadshow





Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan often losses her cool in public. Lately, she again showed her anger when she went to Kolkata to campaign for West Bengal Cm Mamata Banerjee. During a road show in Howrah, Jaya brutally pushes a man who was trying to take a selfie.

The video of the same showed Jaya Bachchan waving to the supporters who came out in large numbers to see her as she campaigned on the last day for TMC. As her vehicle proceeds forward, a fan climbed up to her vehicle to click a selfie with her. Miffed Jaya brutally pushed him away from the vehicle.

After the video circulated on net, she was heavily trolled on social media. She was called rude and arrogant.

One Twitter user wrote, “#BengalElections2021 | Road Show In #Howrah… Samajwadi Party MP #JayaBachchan beats up a man who wanted a selfie at the public rally. Imagine a male politician doing that to a female citizen! (sic),” another Twitter user wrote, “Kis cheez ka arrogance hai yaar??? Pushing a man rudely just because he was taking selfie? #JayaBachchan”

In the previous chat, her kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she dislikes being clicked because she comes from an old school of thought where people are not supposed to click other without taking their permission first.