Viral Video: Deepika Padukone mobbed, woman tries to snatch her purse





On Thursday night, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was mobbed as she stepped out of an eatery. No sooner group of women sellers spotted Deepika, they surrounded her and despite tight security, the actress was mobbed and found hard to move ahead and get inside her car.

The women sellers urged Deepika Padukone to buy tissue papers and on persuasion, one of the women sellers tried to snatch Deepika’s purse. Ek minute, ek minute...," the actress can be heard telling in the video.

After completing shoot, the ‘Piku’ actress dropped at a posh Mumbai suburb to dine with her actor husband Ranveer Singh. The actress was seen wearing a pair of distressed denims, a crop top and an off-shoulder jacket. She was carrying a chic red hand-bag.

The video of the woman trying to snatch Deepika Padukone’s purse went viral on net. But the good thing is that Deepika did not lost her cool and she left smiling.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens asked Deepika, where is her mask. With the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the government has made mask compulsory for all.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ with husband Ranveer Singh and she is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.