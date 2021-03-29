Viral Video: Ajay Devgn beaten up outside Aerocity mall in Delhi





A video of an ugly brawl outside Aerocity mall in Delhi has gone viral in which it is said that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was beaten up in the ugly fight outside Aerocity. However, Ajay’s name erupts after a look-alike of the actor seems involved in the brawl.

No sooner the video went viral, the actor has been receiving concerning calls. Ajay has issued a clarification. "Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi," he wrote in a tweet.

Ajay Devgn’s team also issued a clarification. The statement reads, "Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement by his spokesperson read.

Upon investigation, it is found that Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakupuri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer. However, arrest was made on the basis of video footage and other evidences.