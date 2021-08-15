Viral Video: Aamir Khan helps Kiara Advani to take off her mask





A video of Aamir Khan helping Kiara Advani to take off her mask is doing the round on net. the video has gone viral. Aamir and Kiara was present at an event as the brand ambassadors of a bank

The ‘Ghajini’ star took off his mask on the stage when Kiara also removing her mask, it got stuck to her earrings. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor asked Aamir Khan for help.

At first the perfectionist did not get what the actress was saying but he understood that Kiara needs his help, he is seen helping her out.

The video, shared by a fan-page, has gone viral.

The ‘Shershaah’ actor looked stylish in a stunning white pant-suit while Aamir Khna donned a beige toned casual wear and combat boots.

On the work front, Kiara Advani’s latest release is ‘Shershaah’, the biopic on Kargil War hero and martyr captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Mlahotra. She also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.