Viral Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together





Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali together. In two different pictures, the couple posed with their chef and house staff. The photos have gone viral.

Alia looked pretty in a black anarkali and chandelier earrings while Ranbir looked dapper in a red kurta and black trouser.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018 and are going strong. They fell in love on the sets 'Brahmastra'. They are often spotted together. Their respective families also approved of their relationship and marriage is on the cards for the duo.