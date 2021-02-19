Viral Photos: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nirvaan Khan party hard with friends





Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan partied hard with friends over the weekend. The picture of their fun-filled circulated on net.

Orhan Awatramani was also seen in the picture.YouTuber Meghna Kaur and Zaara Gidwani, who is also friends with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor seen partying with them.

Ibrahim's fan page carried out the pictures along with the caption, "Handsome #ibrahimalikhan #nirvankhan repost thanks @orry1."

In the pictures, Nirvan can be seen wearing a denim jacket with black T-shirt and jeans while Ibrahim was wearing blue jeans with black shirt.

Ibrahim’s actress Sara Ali Khan talked about her brother’s Bollywood dreams, "We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that."