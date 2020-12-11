Viral Photo: When Saif Ali Khan held son Taimur for the first time





Holding your baby for the first time in arms is the greatest feeling in the world and it is surreal. Nothing in the world can match such heavenly feeling. Saif Ali Khan also got to experience this beautiful situation thrice in his life. The actor holding his son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi for the first time in hospital is doing the round on net.

A candid picture of Saif dressed in hospital dress holding his newborn baby Taimur in his arms is doing the round on net. Saif’s brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu is seen standing by Saif.

Saif and Kareena will welcome their second child in few months and in Ausgust, the actor broke the news of Kareena’s pregnancy. In a statement released by the family, the duo confirmed, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."