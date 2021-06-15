Viral Photo: Sara Ali Khan gets ‘Champi’ from mom Amrita Singh





Sara Ali Khan looks visible happy as she gets head massage from her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh. This picture is from a brand shoot. The mother-daughter are coming together for a hair brand advertisement. The picture is doing all the round on net and is hugely liked.

While sharing the picture, the ‘Kedarnath’ actor did not caption it but added various emojis.

Amrita Singh was dressed in a blue dress while Sara was seen in a short and white shirt. Both smiled at the camera.

After 30 years, Amrita Singh is returning to the brand world. After tying the knot with Saif Ali Khan, she maintained a low-profile life. It will be amazing to see the mother-daughter duo first time together on-screen.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush helmed by Aanand L Rai.