Vira Sathidar of ‘Court’ fame dies of coronavirus at 62





Actor Vira Sathidar, who starred in the movie ‘Court’ passed away due to coronavirus complications. He was 62. He was admitted at Nagpur AIIMS hospital.

He breathed his last on Tuesday early morning due to sudden cardiorespiratory arrest in COVID-19 pneumonia with respiratory failure.

His son Rahul told Indian Express, “He was admitted to AIIMS for Covid-19 treatment. He had developed pneumonia and died around 4 am on Tuesday after developing complications.” Sathidar, originally born as Vipul Vairagade, used to herd cows as a child in a village in Wardha district.

Hospital sources said said the actor was on life support after he was admitted to the hospital last week.

He has also acted in few other Marathi films but Court stands exceptional. The film own National Award in 2015 and was also official entry to Oscar in 2016.

Music director Sambhaji Bhagat expressed his grief over the demise of Vira Sathidar, “Vira was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from a few days and was on a ventilator for the last two days. His death has pained me a lot, we will not only miss him as a talented actor but also a beautiful human being.”

Writer and director of ‘Court’, Chaitanya Tamhane, told indianexpress.com, “Right now I am shocked and totally speechless. He was one of the nicest people I have met and we were blessed to have him as the face of Court. I am still processing the news, it is just extremely sad.”