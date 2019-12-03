Vikrant Massey gets engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur
In an intimate roka ceremony, Vikrant Massey gets engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Without divulging much detail, the actor said, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time”.
The roka ceremony took place in mid-November and was attended by only close friends and family members.
Vikrant Massey and Sheeta Thakur were in a relationship for four years and the lovebirds often shares lovey-dovey pictures on their social media handle.
On Vikrant's birthday in April, Sheetal adorably wished her beau by sharing a lovely picture, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life."
On the work front, currently Vikrant Massey stars in ALT Balaji's web-series ‘Broken But Beautiful - Season 2’, co-starring Harleen Sethi.
On big screen, he will also be seen in Deepika Padukone's ‘Chhapaak’, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi AgarwalIn an interview with IANS, Vikrant called Deepika one of his best co-stars. “It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career,” he said.