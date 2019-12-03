Vikrant Massey gets engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur





In an intimate roka ceremony, Vikrant Massey gets engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Without divulging much detail, the actor said, “I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time”.

The roka ceremony took place in mid-November and was attended by only close friends and family members.

Vikrant Massey and Sheeta Thakur were in a relationship for four years and the lovebirds often shares lovey-dovey pictures on their social media handle.

On Vikrant's birthday in April, Sheetal adorably wished her beau by sharing a lovely picture, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life."

On the work front, currently Vikrant Massey stars in ALT Balaji's web-series ‘Broken But Beautiful - Season 2’, co-starring Harleen Sethi.

On big screen, he will also be seen in Deepika Padukone's ‘Chhapaak’, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal