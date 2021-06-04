Vikas Gupta tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine





Indian television producer Vikas Gupta has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He went under home quarantine and asked others who came in contact with him to get tested.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas wrote, 'I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for Covid. If anyone one of you have been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but in case you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe.'

Soon after Vikas’s tweet, fans and followers wished him speedy recovery. Gauahar Khan wrote, 'Get well soonest.' Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, 'Get well soon Vikas bhai!'

Shefali Bhagga also wished him a speedy recovery.