Vijay Raaz arrested for molesting crew member





Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member during his stay in a hotel in Gondia for the shooting of the film, ‘Sherni’. The 30-year-old woman lodged a police complaint alleging that Vijay Raaz during their stay at the hotel abused and molested her few times. Later, Vijay Raaj was released on bail.

“The woman came to us with the complaint on Monday night, saying she was molested by Vijay Raaz in a hotel where the film crew is staying. Based on her complaint, we lodged an FIR and arrested Raaz on Tuesday morning. A local court later granted him conditional bail,” Gondia Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni told The Indian Express.

“We collected evidence of the incident and then proceeded to arrest Raaz,” Kulkarni said, adding, “There are eye-witnesses from the crew who have spoken to us about the accusation being true.”

‘Sherni’ is being shot in the jungles of Balaghat, about 40 km away in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. The film is based on the story of Pandharkawda ‘problem tigress’ T1, nicknamed Avni, which was killed on November 2, 2018. The film stars Vidya Balan in the pivotal role. She is playing the role of the divisional forest officer.