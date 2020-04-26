Vidyut Jammwal dating Adah Sharma?





Vidyut Jammwal opens up on the link-up rumour with his ‘Commando 3’ co-star Adah Sharma. Vidyut commented that Adah and he are “not at all” just friends.

A Twitter user asked Vidyut: "Are you and Adah are 'just friends'?"

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: "'Just friends' not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

Seeing his post, fans are mighty impressed with his words and how he has described his friendship with Adah. One fan commented, “Well said. We are in 2020, not 1820! There's something called friendship and you explained that beautifully.” We saw another one commenting, “Very well said but this question is from a creed that knows no manners.” While one said that it is a classy reply as the fan wrote, “Well This is Much needed by someone to show them a real face, Classy reply.”

On the work front, Vidyut will soon be seen in "Khuda Hafiz".

"'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut had told IANS earlier.